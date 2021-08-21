After a blooming success in 2020, this summer’s gardening disaster has proved I am no Monty Don

What is making these circular holes in my redbud leaves? Should I spray them with something?. The circular holes are made by leafcutter bees. There are more than 63 species of native leafcutter bees in Florida. They are important pollinators for vegetable and fruit crops. Commercially they are used to pollinate blueberries, onion, carrots and alfalfa. They will also pollinate wildflowers. No spraying is necessary. The bees do not remove enough of the leaf to damage the plant. In this case they are only cutting circles out of the new flush of leaves on the redbud tree.