Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do” Album Due Out October 11

Scotty McCreery delivers an ode to his home state in the new track, “Carolina to Me,” carving out a little Heaven on Earth in pure-country style. Written by the country favorite with Taylor Phillips and Jeremy Bussey, “Carolina to Me” is part of McCreery’s upcoming fifth studio album, Same Truck, and helps reveal his deep love for North Carolina. From its deep forests to the sandy beaches and everything in between, McCreery croons of the state as more than just a place. To him, it’s a way of life, and he pairs the timeless message with a rootsy, classic-country sound, featuring acoustic guitar and McCreery’s wise-beyond-his-years vocal.