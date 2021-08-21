Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Barty reaches final, Rublev upsets Medvedev

Derrick
 7 days ago

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance on Sunday.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason#Ap#Western Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Rublev profits from Medvedev meltdown, Barty to face Teichmann

Andrey Rublev won a battle of top 10 Russians on Saturday, overhauling fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday. World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to his compatriot, currently ranked second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open. In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber. The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the rankings for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday's title match, surpassing her semi-final showing from 2019.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Zverev turns tide on Tsitsipas to book Cincy final with Rublev

Alexander Zverev came from two breaks down in the third set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) on Saturday and reach the final of the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Masters. In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Top seeds Medvedev, Barty secure triumphs at Cincinnati

Daniil Medvedev took quick revenge on Friday for his Olympic loss to Pablo Carreno Busta, with the top seed at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters delivering a crushing 6-1, 6-1 verdict. Norway's Casper Ruud, a wizard on clay this summer with three titles in three weeks, was taken apart by Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 as the top four men's seeds took their places in the semis. 
Tennisneworleanssun.com

Andrey Rublev to face Alexander Zverev in Western Southern final

Fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev schooled top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in an all-Russian affair on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Western Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 triumph marks the first time Rublev has beaten Medvedev in five career meetings. "It's always tough to play against Daniil,...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Teichmann upsets Pliskova as Barty breezes into Cincy final

Hopes of a repeat of the Wimbledon final were dashed when unseeded Jil Teichmann continued her string of upsets at the Western & Southern Open with a straight sets win over the No 5 seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday, and she will now meet the unstoppable World No 1 Ash Barty, who extended her stunning hot streak with an emphatic win over Angelique Kerber.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Opelka upsets Tsitsipas to make final

The towering Reilly Opelka blasted his way past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first ATP Maters 1000 final where he will face the top seeded Daniil Medvedev for the National Open Bank title (formerly Rogers Cup or Canadian Open) being played out in Toronto. There are no easy draws at...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Western & Southern Open: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka evade upset to reach 3R

Simona Halep’s comeback to the Tour was short-lived as the Romanian withdrew from the Western & Southern Open with an adductor injury ahead of her second-round match against Jessica Pegula. In a tweet explaining the reason for her exit, Halep shared, “Unfortunately, a scan this morning showed that I have a small tear in my right adductor and therefore it would be too risky for me to play tonight.
Tennistennishead.net

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty reaches another WTA final

Ashleigh Barty is into another WTA final after battling past German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the Western & Southern Open final. Barty beat the world number 22 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 14 minutes, firing 29 winners and 12 aces. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is playing...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Raducanu upsets Lui to reach Chicago final

Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated American Claire Lui in the WTA Chicago 125 semi-finals on Saturday to reach her first tour level final, where she will meet Denmark’s Clara Tauson, the world number 101, on Sunday. The win takes the 18-year old from Bromley into the top 150 of the WTA...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Rublev and Zverev upset Cincinnati formbook

The formbook was thrown out of the court on the day of the men’s Cincinnati Masters semi-final as both favoured players found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreline. The match was so intense, so many long rallies, super tough, super physical, super mental. A lot like a chess match Andrei Rublev.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy