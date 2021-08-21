For many Afghan refugees, the struggles don’t end when they reach US soil

It is hardly an ideal situation. But we owe it to them to try to make it work. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Afghan immigrants who are fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country, are being provided safety in the U.S., some of them at nearby Fort McCoy. That decision came from the federal government, but Governor Tony Evers has issued a statement welcoming the refugees, saying “Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes contributed bravely to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.” Others are critical of the effort. Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin calls the plan to house refugees at Fort McCoy dangerous, and calls for them to be sent to third world countries instead. He needs to remember many of those who are coming helped fight alongside U.S. soldiers against the Taliban. Others are women and children fleeing for their very lives from an oppressive rule that includes public executions and beheadings. Certainly, processing these refugees will not be easy or without problems. But Fort McCoy has done it before, successfully, with refugees from Cuba and Laos. It certainly is the more humane option than sending them to third world countries.