For many Afghan refugees, the struggles don’t end when they reach US soil

 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Afghan American men spiked their volleyball shots with an anxious intensity as twilight fell on the fourth night of the Taliban’s takeover of their home country. Between games, they stared stone-faced at their phones, where urgent messages from family members pinged relentlessly, supplications for help from...

U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
ImmigrationMilitaryTimes

8 US bases in Europe prepared to accept as many as 25,000 Afghan refugees

More than 7,000 Afghan evacuees have been processed through Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, where they’re expected to spend up to two weeks finalizing their visas before resettling in the U.S., the head of U.S. European Command told reporters on Wednesday. Other bases are prepared...
ImmigrationRoll Call Online

Afghan refugee arrivals will test US resettlement system

The U.S. is gearing up to resettle thousands of Afghan special immigrant visa holders and other refugees across the country, and the wave of arrivals will test an American resettlement system largely dismantled under the Trump administration. The number of Afghan refugees evacuated so far is uncertain. Senior administration officials...
ImmigrationKRQE News 13

U.S. to relocate Afghan refugees to Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the United States evacuates thousands of people from Afghanistan, a spokeswoman for Holloman Air Force Base confirmed Friday the base near Alamogordo will be used as a temporary housing site for Afghan refugees. Holloman will join six other U.S. military bases in the operation, including Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, according to a news release.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Why conservatives should welcome Afghan refugees to the US

Conservatives are rightfully outraged at President Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The backlash to the poor execution is all the more justifiable after a terrorist bombing attack in Kabul left 13 U.S. service members dead . Yet some conservatives are also reflexively opposing the idea of opening our doors to Afghan refugees amid the chaos. In this, they’re mistaken.
Akron, OHwksu.org

Akron Welcomes Afghan Refugee Family, Many More Could Follow

With tens of thousands of Afghans expected to be resettled across the U.S. in the coming weeks, the International Institute of Akron is ready to welcome families to the area. At least one family has already resettled in Akron. Several more could follow, but the timeline is uncertain. Executive Director...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Taliban to US: Don't encourage Afghans to leave, we need them

Foreign countries should stop encouraging Afghans to leave as the country needs their talents, a Taliban spokesman has said. Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan nationals should head back to their homes, jobs and normal life, as there was “no danger” to them, adding: “Let’s live together." He told a press conference...
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Don’t Blame the Afghans

Why does the United States, arguably the world’s most successful society, expend so much blood and treasure on foreign ventures—from Cambodia and Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq—and fail so spectacularly? Americans search for explanations in events and personalities. Actually, there may be deeply structural reasons for these spectacular failures. The reasons can be captured in three Cs: control, culture, and compromise.
ImmigrationBoston Globe

Afghan refugees arrive in US, relieved and exhausted

CHANTILLY, Va. — Planeloads of Afghan refugees and Afghan Americans arrived in northern Virginia on Monday, their faces showing relief and exhaustion after being harassed by Taliban fighters on the way to the Kabul airport and, in some cases, going without much food for days. After landing at Dulles International...
Immigrationmichiganradio.org

Peters: US has 'moral obligation' to Afghan refugees

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) says Michigan and other states should accept Afghan refugees. The Pentagon is evacuating thousands of Afghan refugees daily from Kabul. “To me, we have a moral obligation,” says Peters. “I would expect all states in this country to step up and do their part and help what is an important national interest.”
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Southwest To Help Fly Afghan Refugees Around The US

Starting Monday, low-cost carrier Southwest will operate a series of flights chartered by the Pentagon. The airline will assist in transporting refugees and evacuees from Afghanistan to undisclosed domestic locations. Southwest says it is proud to be a part of the military’s humanitarian airlift mission and stands ready to provide additional support if needed.
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Is The US Ready To Take On The Thousands Of Afghan Refugees?

As the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan escalates, many U.S. states join the global debate on how to welcome the thousands of Afghan refugees. A bipartisan group of governors have stepped up and offered to help those fleeing Afghanistan, citing the troubling scenes in the country and offering to specifically help the many Afghan diplomats, journalists, and other civilians who have been allies to the U.S.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

What will happen to Afghan refugees trying to make it to the US?

In the weeks before most of Afghanistan and, finally, the capital Kabul effectively fell under Taliban control, Afghans who helped US operations in their country have been flown into the US under what is being called Operation Allies Refuge. The first flight carrying applicants to the programme landed at the end of July, bringing its passengers to Fort Lee in Virginia for the final processing of their visa applications.
Fort Mccoy, WIwizmnews.com

Welcoming Afghan refugees the right thing to do

It is hardly an ideal situation. But we owe it to them to try to make it work. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Afghan immigrants who are fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country, are being provided safety in the U.S., some of them at nearby Fort McCoy. That decision came from the federal government, but Governor Tony Evers has issued a statement welcoming the refugees, saying “Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes contributed bravely to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.” Others are critical of the effort. Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin calls the plan to house refugees at Fort McCoy dangerous, and calls for them to be sent to third world countries instead. He needs to remember many of those who are coming helped fight alongside U.S. soldiers against the Taliban. Others are women and children fleeing for their very lives from an oppressive rule that includes public executions and beheadings. Certainly, processing these refugees will not be easy or without problems. But Fort McCoy has done it before, successfully, with refugees from Cuba and Laos. It certainly is the more humane option than sending them to third world countries.

