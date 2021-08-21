Flood Watch issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Through Monday evening. * Henri is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rain across the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially across western Connecticut and southwest Massachusetts. * Rapid rises are likely on smaller waterways. Significant urban and poor-drainage flooding may also develop quickly.