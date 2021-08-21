Why The Miami Dolphins Got Their First Round Pick Right And Other Teams Didn’t

We all know preseason games do not count, but they mean a lot as far as the team is concerned in roster construction for the upcoming 2021 season. The first preseason games have a mix of first- and second-unit players starting together for the first two drives, then it is a mash of players 53 to 90 to see what they can do to contribute and win a roster spot. Remember, it is the first game, a glorified scrimmage game. The positives I got from the game were few, but they were glaring enough to make me happy through the first thirty minutes of the exhibition.