After the Blue Jays have endured a free fall in August, it’s fair that fans have started wondering about what the roster could look like in 2022. As I think about the same thing, I can’t help but marvel at how much my opinion has changed over the last month. In some cases with certain players, not much has changed in the way I view them, and with others the situation is quite different. I guess that’ll happen when you go from looking like a legitimate playoff team to an obvious outsider, and even more when it happens in a matter of a couple of weeks.