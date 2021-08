It sounds like Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo could return to action sooner than expected. “I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Dr. Jonathan Glashow told ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again. … [The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”