JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — Firefighters have stopped the spread of the Washington Fire in Tuolumne County. Though, people living in the communities of Jamestown and Sonora were still under evacuation orders Thursday night. Many residents were also without their power. Power went out after the Washington Fire knocked down PG&E power poles. “It’s terrifying. It’s a really scary situation for us every year,” said Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon. Wildfire has become’s Brandon greatest fear. “We’re afraid of being the next Paradise,” he said. “We’re getting money here for fuel reduction. It’s so out of wack, it’s so far gone.” Firefighters made an aggressive air attack...