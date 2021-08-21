Former Titans general manager Floyd Reese passes away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The former general manager of the Tennessee Titans, Floyd Reese, passed away Saturday morning. Reese had a 21-year run with the Oilers/Titans as a coach and executive and is the winningest general manager in franchise history. During his time with the organization, the team advanced to the playoffs 11 times. As General Manager, he tallied 111 wins (106 regular season/5 postseason) and the Titans advanced to two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl (XXXIV).fox17.com
