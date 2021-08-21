Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

East Notes: Chara, Malkin, DeBrusk

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Blues are believed to have shown interest in Zdeno Chara, it doesn’t appear to be mutual. Fox Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland notes (Twitter link) that if the 44-year-old decides to play next season, his intention is to stay in the Eastern Conference to be closer to his family. Chara still logged more than 18 minutes a game with Washington last season and led the team in shorthanded ice time so he can still contribute in a limited role. But at this stage of his career and knowing he’s going to be signing for the minimum salary or close to it (plus possible bonuses) for cap purposes, Chara can afford to be selective about where he wants to go and if the right fit doesn’t materialize, he can simply call it a career.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Fox Sports Midwest#Pittsburgh Hockey Now#Khl#Western Canadian#The Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel Trade Interest, Zdeno Chara, More

On Monday, the NHL released the full preseason schedule for the 2021-22 campaign, and it won't be long before the first puck drops. Preseason action will get underway Sept. 25, so there's little more than a month until the players will return to the ice in a competitive setting. That...
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Zdeno Chara reportedly wants to stay on east coast

If Zdeno Chara continues his Hall of Fame career this season, the defenseman apparently wants to stay on the east coast. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in signing Chara but have been told he wants to stay closer to his family who will remain in Boston.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Should The Bruins Maybe Consider Bringing Back Zdeno Chara?

One of the many NHL veterans that has yet to announce their future is Zdeno Chara. The once Bruins captain may not return to the Washington Capitals. This leaves him a free agent and potentially his career in the question. Perhaps for just a formality, the Bruins should re-sign the man that lead the team to a Stanley Cup.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk trade rumors reveal 2 intriguing landing spots

Jake DeBrusk is coming off a down season, which is good enough to be a reason for hockey people to sniff around and find the potential of the Boston Bruins trading the young left winger away from Beantown. Of course, there’s also the fact that he’s got one more season on his current contract before it expires.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CANADIAN TEAM REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN JAKE DEBRUSK

With most of the NHL offseason winding down, there aren't many players left to be signed, but some players are still subject to trade rumors. The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reports that the Edmonton Oilers remain very interested in Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. He was asked if Jake DeBrusk could possibly be traded and explained how the winger could be moved. A number two center apparently would be the asking price in return for the Bruins.
NHLmarkerzone.com

ZDENO CHARA REMAINS SILENT ON PLAYING FUTURE; WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM NO LONGER INTERESTED

It's been very quiet on the Zdeno Chara front ever since free agency opened on July 28th. The former Boston Bruins captain is expected to either remain on the east coast if he does decide to play a 24th season in the NHL according to Andy Strickland of The Athletic. Strickland also added that the St. Louis Blues are no longer an option for the 44-year-old.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Still Interested in Bruins’ Forward Jake DeBrusk

One name that hasn’t been floated around as much this past week is that of Jake DeBrusk. A player who many believed might be among the main assets the Boston Bruins might try to move as they shifted things around and tried to improve the team to make another run in the Patrice Bergeron window, talk about DeBrusk has faded.
NHLPosted by
NESN

NHL Rumors: Blues Interested In Zdeno Chara, D-Man Wants To Stay Close To Home

If Zdeno Chara decides to return to the NHL for a 24th season, Boston Bruins fans can rest assured that he won’t be going to the St. Louis Blues. According to Blues rinkside reporter Andy Strickland, St. Louis “is not an option” for the 44-year-old Chara because he wants to remain close to his family, who still are in Boston. The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford first reported the news of the Blues expressing interest in the defenseman.
NHLNBC Sports

Report: Blues express interest in Zdeno Chara

Could Zdeno Chara be on the move to the team that deprived him his most recent chance at a second Stanley Cup?. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in signing the former captain of the Boston Bruins to shore up a weakness on their roster.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers Rumors: Is Jake DeBrusk a Solid Depth Option?

Jake DeBrusk #74, Boston Bruins (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) According to Fluto Shinzawa, a Bruins reporter for The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers are still interested in Bruins Forward Jake DeNrusk. The cost is expected to be a player of DeBrusk’s profile: An underperforming player with potential to improve on a different team.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Latest On Zdeno Chara

With one more full season, Zdeno Chara would take the lead among all NHL defensemen in career games played. He currently sits in fifth, just 43 games behind the leader Chris Chelios, who played until he was 48. Chara isn’t quite that old at 44, and is coming off a relatively effective season with the Washington Capitals. If he intends on playing again this season as expected, there’s an old rival interested in his services. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in Chara, as they did in the 2020 offseason before he signed with the Capitals.
NHLstlouisgametime.com

Blues’ interest in Chara looks like it won’t pan out

The last time that the Blues saw Zdeno Chara, it was game seven of the Stanley Cup final, and the then-42 year old was playing through a broken jaw injury and a fishbowl of a facial protector. Since then, covid’s shortened two seasons and made travel between the two conferences...
NHLYardbarker

Panthers, Zdeno Chara Are The Perfect Match

The Florida Panthers are becoming a destination that veterans choose to go to if they want to win, and Joe Thronton proved that by signing there this offseason. “I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that’s it,” Thornton said to the media after his signing. “I love what they’re building and excited to be part of it. But everything is about ultimately winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are right there, in my opinion.”
NHLNBC Sports

Cassidy analyzes DeBrusk's situation ahead of pivotal year for Bruins forward

It's hard to understate the importance of the 2021-22 NHL season for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. The 24-year-old left winger is entering the final year of his contract. He'll be a restricted free agent next summer. A huge year would give DeBrusk the best possible chance of landing the first long-term deal of his career.
NHLPosted by
NESN

What Bruce Cassidy Expects From Jake DeBrusk After Down Season

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. The Boston Bruins are a much better team when Jake DeBrusk is going, and Bruce Cassidy is trying to put him in a position to thrive. Once a mainstay on the second line left wing with David...
NHLTMZ.com

Jimmy Hayes' Wife Devastated Over Ex-NHLers Death, 'This Isn't Fair'

Jimmy Hayes' wife says she's devastated over the death of the former NHL player ... writing on her social media page on Tuesday, "I don't know how I'm going to do life without you." Kristen Hayes posted the heartfelt message on her Instagram over a picture of Jimmy, adding, "My...

Comments / 1

Community Policy