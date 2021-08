NOTTINGHAM, MD—Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, but could also impact Maryland by the middle of next week. As of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Hurricane Ida was located 350 miles SSE of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm is moving northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum sustained … Continue reading "Hurricane Ida projected path to potentially impact Maryland next week" The post Hurricane Ida projected path to potentially impact Maryland next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.