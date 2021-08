The Antigo Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Joseph Stanley Sazama d.o.b. 4-18-1962. Sazama is wanted for failure to appear for operating while intoxicated 5th or 6th offense. The warrant was valid as of 7-30-2021. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain anonymous. You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.