Former Newsom spokesman and Democratic strategist sentenced in 2020 domestic-violence incident
Aug. 21—A former aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic strategist was sentenced this week in a 2020 domestic-violence incident that included an allegation of child abuse. Fifty-two-year-old Nathan Ballard, who served as Newsom's spokesman when the governor was mayor of San Francisco, pleaded no contest earlier this year on charges of misdemeanor corporal injury to an intimate partner and child abuse.www.tribuneledgernews.com
