GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Avenue has reopened following a serious crash near downtown Glendale Wednesday morning. According to Glendale police, officers responded to a crash just after 7:30 a.m. on Grand Avenue at 57th Drive, which is just southeast of the intersection at 59th and Glendale avenues. Police said two vehicles were involved. Witnesses told investigators that a brown car drove through a red light as a red car was turning left off of Grand Avenue onto 57th Drive. The woman driving the brown car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and her young son was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. The driver of the red car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.