Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do” Album Due Out October 11
Dubbed by Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood as “a love letter to fans,” Lady A‘s 8th studio album, What A Song Can Do, is to be released on October 11. “We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that,” Charles Kelley said. “I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.”www.wbwn.com
