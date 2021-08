WALDORF, Md. -- The following message was sent out to parents and staff of Westlake High School regarding a recent pair of positive COVID-19 tests in the school community. Two individuals at Westlake High School recently tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals notified the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Office of School Administration on Friday August 27 about the positive result. One individual was last in the building on August 25, and the other was last in the building on August 26.