Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed producers Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone say they “never intended to set out and create a hit piece” about the art instructor and TV host with their new Netflix doc, which chronicles the life, work and unexpectedly dark legal legacy of the Joy of Painting star. But Bob Ross Inc. says that although the film “accurately captured” the famed TV painter, it’s an “inaccurate and heavily slanted portrayal of our company.” The film follows Ross’ career, centering heavily on his relationship with Bob Ross Inc. co-founders Walt and Annette Kowalski, who helped the painter...