At least 8 people injured in daytime shootings

CHICAGO — At least eight people have been injured in daytime shootings in Chicago on Saturday, according to police. A 44-year-old man was critically injured in a Near South Side shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in the 0-100 block of East 21st Street at approximately 11:45 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire after a verbal altercation. The man was struck in the right side of his abdomen and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.