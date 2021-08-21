Former Pacific Ave Business Owners Recall ’70s Summers in Wildwood

WILDWOOD - For a small group of former local business owners and entertainers, spending summers in Wildwood, in the 1970s, was nothing short of magical. Describing life back then, Bob Sheeran, now of San Diego, California, and formerly from South Philadelphia, said, “It was an upscale hippie life. I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to live in Wildwood during the summer back then. It is a time and place that you won’t experience today.”