Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have placed linebackerKylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 season on Miami's practice squad. Johnson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a senior at Pittsburgh in 2019. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Florida.
