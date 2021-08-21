Roster Moves: Dolphins Place LB Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins and their apparent love affair for Deshaun Watson just don’t seem to be going away and now a new rumor is circulating. According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com, I know, the Dolphins and the Panthers are the likely landing spot for the near-elite QB and a move is coming in days. Florio cites “Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions” which means that it is probably just speculation.