Last year, a team of scientists suggested that phosphine in Venus’s clouds could be a sign of life – a study that has now been contested by scientists proposing how volcanoes and atmospheric chemistry could have produced the compound.1 At the same time, a different study has discovered that there’s too much methane on Saturn’s moon Enceladus to come from simple geochemical processes.2 Instead, it might be produced by microbes living in hydrothermal vents deep under the moon’s icy surface.