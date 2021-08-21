Monoclonal antibody treatment sites open in Polk, Manatee Counties

LAKELAND, Fla. - Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is moving fast to make monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 more available to Floridians in need. On Saturday, he held a news conference at Lakes Church in Lakeland where he opened up a new treatment site. Hours later he opened up another treatment site in Bradenton at Manatee Memorial Hospital complex. Both sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be able to treat about 300 patients per day.