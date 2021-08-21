Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Monoclonal antibody treatment sites open in Polk, Manatee Counties

By Jordan Bowen
fox13news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is moving fast to make monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 more available to Floridians in need. On Saturday, he held a news conference at Lakes Church in Lakeland where he opened up a new treatment site. Hours later he opened up another treatment site in Bradenton at Manatee Memorial Hospital complex. Both sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be able to treat about 300 patients per day.

www.fox13news.com

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

