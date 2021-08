While we wait for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to premiere on CBS, why not enjoy some of the fun little looks we’re getting behind the scenes?. So while we wait for some more insight on what the story ahead is going to be, let’s go ahead and rejoice in some behind-the-scenes tidbits courtesy of Daniela Ruah! If you head over to her official Instagram Stories, you can see her behind-the-scenes and working with a number of cast members including Eric Christian Olsen, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and more. It’s a nice window into what goes on during the average filming day, and also the relationships that exist between some of the various actors.