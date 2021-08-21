Letter: No shame in US withdrawal; Afghans deserve the blame
Regarding the editorial “On Biden’s watch, America’s righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat” (Aug. 17): It angers me that some Americans think that we should be humiliated by our actions in Afghanistan. Why is everyone blaming President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump for the situation there? What about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who along with other top leaders fled the country before the airport got chaotic?www.stltoday.com
