Radford, VA

Permit allows outdoor burning of hazardous waste to continue at Radford arsenal

By Laurence Hammack
Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental regulators have renewed a permit that allows for the incineration of hazardous waste in an open burning ground at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The permit, which was approved last week by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, reduces by half the maximum amount of explosive materials that can be burned along the banks of the New River as it flows past a massive munitions plant also known as the Radford arsenal.

roanoke.com

