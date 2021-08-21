Permit allows outdoor burning of hazardous waste to continue at Radford arsenal
Environmental regulators have renewed a permit that allows for the incineration of hazardous waste in an open burning ground at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The permit, which was approved last week by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, reduces by half the maximum amount of explosive materials that can be burned along the banks of the New River as it flows past a massive munitions plant also known as the Radford arsenal.roanoke.com
