Philadelphia grocery delivery driver in ICU after assault by teens on bikes in Queen Village

By Christian Hetrick
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Philadelphia man is in intensive care after police say he was attacked by a group of teens on bicycles Tuesday night in Queen Village. Zach Lean, a grocery delivery driver for Shipt, was punched by one of the teen bicyclists and hit his head on the sidewalk around 10:18 p.m. on the 300 block of Christian Street, police said. He was knocked unconscious and had a seizure before medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

