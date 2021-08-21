Cancel
College Sports

FOOTBALL PRACTICE REPORT | Lane Kiffin says Rebels have had no major injuries to expected contributors

By David Johnson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough there were several notable players missing from the portion of practice the media was allowed to view on Saturday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin seemed to confirm that the Rebels, at least any who are expected to be depended upon this season, have sustained no "significant" injuries through the first 12 days of fall camp. Among those absent from the portions of practice the media were allowed to attend Saturday were center Orlando Umana, right guard Ben Brown, defensive lineman Tavius Robinson and backup quarterback Luke Altmyer.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rebels#Ole Miss#
