Get to Know: Emmett Wild

Emmett Wild

Age: 30

Residence: Silvana

Birthplace: Everett

Occupation: Skagit Conservation District senior farm planner

Job description: "My job is to provide technical assistance to landowners and land managers in Skagit County, and my goal is to advocate for them and help them be good stewards of the Earth."

Education: Longtime 4H participant with a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Western Washington University

First job: "I did some clerking at the Evergreen State Fair caring for livestock, and picked strawberries and blueberries for a couple of local farms."

Family: "My dad is recently retired from teaching fifth grade in Marysville, my mom currently teaches nutrition at Everett Community College, and I have one sister working for the Forest Service at Trout Lake."

What do you like about working in Skagit County? "I really enjoy working with our producers, some of who are new to the area and some who have long family history here ... It's nice that we have so many small family farms here still."

What are your hobbies? "I like to get out and hike and bike, we have a large garden we like to tend here at home, and I continue to raise exhibition poultry."

Best childhood memory: "Showing at a lot of our local fairs and doing well in competition with my animals."

Person I admire most: "Wendell Berry, the author. I think he's really insightful and I appreciate his depth of knowledge of agriculture and American society."

What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "My family spent a year living in Australia when I was a child."

If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? New Zealand

What’s your favorite book? "I'm a pretty big fan of Tolkein's 'The Hobbit,' and I do really enjoy 'Fidelity' by Wendell Berry."

What is a positive we can take out of the global pandemic? "During 2020 we saw so many disruptions to the food supply and I'm hoping people are now making it a priority to know their farmers and purchase their food locally, or invest in a garden at their home."