Bad bounce a harbinger of Keuchel's day
Dallas Keuchel’s day was not defined by a peculiar ricochet in the first inning. But that served as an unfortunate indicator for how his outing was destined to go. Keuchel missed some spots and watched plenty of would-be groundouts bound safely through the Tropicana Field turf in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Saturday afternoon. He allowed six earned runs for the third time this season, along with a season-high nine hits. Since July began, Keuchel has a 6.02 ERA over nine starts.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0