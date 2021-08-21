Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bad bounce a harbinger of Keuchel's day

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Keuchel’s day was not defined by a peculiar ricochet in the first inning. But that served as an unfortunate indicator for how his outing was destined to go. Keuchel missed some spots and watched plenty of would-be groundouts bound safely through the Tropicana Field turf in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Saturday afternoon. He allowed six earned runs for the third time this season, along with a season-high nine hits. Since July began, Keuchel has a 6.02 ERA over nine starts.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Ethan Katz
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbinger#Rays#Era#The White Sox#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yasmani Grandal knocks in 8 as White Sox top Cubs 17-13

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game...
MLBMLB

Not at his best, Keuchel gets revenge on A's

CHICAGO -- It has been 319 days since Dallas Keuchel last faced the A's in the 2020 American League Wild Card Series, but the veteran southpaw has not forgotten. “I am very frustrated and I beat myself up still on how I performed in Game 2 last year,” said Keuchel, who suffered the loss in Oakland. “We owed those guys, or we owe those guys a little bit.”
MLBSeattle Times

White Sox activate catcher Yasmani Grandal from 10-day IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox got Yasmani Grandal back on Friday, reinstating the switch-hitting catcher from the 10-day injured list. Grandal was in the starting lineup for the AL Central leaders in their series opener against the Cubs, batting sixth. He homered twice and drove in eight runs to lead the White Sox to a 17-13 victory.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 17 runs scored with first fully healthy lineup

No matter who is playing for the Chicago Cubs, there is no doubt that scoring 17 runs on them is impressive. That is what the Chicago White Sox did in their first game of the season with all of their stars in the lineup. Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Yasmani Grandal are all elite players that missed significant time due to injury.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 10, Blue Jays 7

After losses in four of their last five games, the Chicago White Sox offense finally looked put together against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning 9-7 thanks to an early barrage of runs and a back end of the bullpen that was able to pick up the front end. Carlos Rodón made his much-anticipated return to the mound and Craig Kimbrel picked up his first save for the White Sox in a win that, while not as authoritative as it should have been, will nonetheless feel much welcomed.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Hold on for 10-7 Win

At this point with this team, it never looks easy, even when it seems easy. Even if he wasn’t the force of sheer dominance we got used to earlier this summer, Carlos Rodón pitched well enough in his return from the IL to pick up the win, allowing five hits over five innings. He walked just one, but working without his best strikeout stuff he only punched out three, his lowest total of the season.
MLBNewsTimes

Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal has some work to do when it comes to having enough energy for his catching duties after being sidelined by a knee injury. His swing looks pretty good. Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the...
MLBMLB

Welcome back Yaz! 8 RBIs ties Sox record

CHICAGO -- There was a time during a 17-13 White Sox four-hour victory over the Cubs on Friday night at an electric Guaranteed Rate Field when the American League Central leaders actually trailed. • Box score. “You know, that’s the team concept, right?” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Giolito: Keuchel ‘very close’ despite struggles

Lucas Giolito waxed poetic about the two types of confidence – situational and overall – before the conversation turned to his Chicago White Sox rotation mate Dallas Keuchel. Where did the struggling right-hander rank in confidence?. Giolito smiled and raised his hand above eye level. “Very high with him,” Giolito...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Keuchel 'bringing up the rear' in White Sox's rotation

After lasting just 1 inning Friday night -- the shortest start of his career -- Dallas Keuchel waited a day before speaking to the media. "Getting a little time to decompress always helps out," the White Sox's 33-year-old lefty said Saturday. Reflecting on his outing against the Cubs and his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy