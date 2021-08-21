NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15
Mitch Trubisky got some revenge against his former team on Saturday. Starting in place of Josh Allen, Trubisky led the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive touchdown drives to open up the game and give the team a 34-6 lead over the Andy Dalton-led Chicago Bears heading into the second half. Bears rookie Justin Fields ultimately couldn’t do enough to overcome the deficit, handing the Bears a 41-15 loss to Trubisky’s Bills.www.pff.com
