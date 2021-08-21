Survival of African big cats: Wildlife and tourism experts worried

In northern Kenya, an elephant orphanage turns a pandemic challenge into a win—for the calves, the community, and the land. As the light warmed toward dusk, five people dressed in shades of green milled nervously around a baby elephant. All the science, all the theory leading up to this moment, checked out. But now, it was a question of practice: Would this three-foot-tall infant like the newly concocted baby formula? Would her body react well to it?