Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Survival of African big cats: Wildlife and tourism experts worried

By Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
eturbonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarking World Lion Day this month, wildlife conservation in Africa is worried over the future of one of its African big cats – the lions – on the continent after rising numbers of poaching syndicates are looking for their body parts. Wildlife conservation groups and charity organizations in Africa are worried over the rising cases of lion poaching, mostly in West Africa where these famous animals are critically endangered, while poaching has increased across the eastern and southern African region.

eturbonews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Balala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Big Cat#African#Wildlife Campaigns#World Animal Protection#Lions#Kenyan#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

For Kenya’s orphaned elephants, goats to the rescue

In northern Kenya, an elephant orphanage turns a pandemic challenge into a win—for the calves, the community, and the land. As the light warmed toward dusk, five people dressed in shades of green milled nervously around a baby elephant. All the science, all the theory leading up to this moment, checked out. But now, it was a question of practice: Would this three-foot-tall infant like the newly concocted baby formula? Would her body react well to it?
PetsPeople

Rare Pygmy Chameleon Believed to Be Extinct Found 'Clinging to Survival' in Malawi

Scientists are urging immediate conservation efforts after one of the world's rarest species of chameleons was found "clinging to survival" in small patches of forest in Malawi. According to a study published on Monday in one of Cambridge University Press' peer-reviewed academic journals, the Chapman's pygmy chameleon — which was...
Animalspbs.org

Snares Pose a Grave Threat to Lions in Africa Today

Today is World Lion Day. This blog comes to us from WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) as an update to this post about Jacob the three-legged lion. Jacob is one of eleven lions in Uganda’s Kyambura Wildlife Reserve and Queen Elizabeth National Park that were fitted with GPS satellite collars in 2018. The collars enable WCS (Wildlife Conservation Society) to monitor the lions’ movements in real-time and minimize fatalities caused by poaching and human-wildlife conflict.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Watch Critically Endangered Forest Elephants Take Mud Baths

Deep in the forest of Ntokou Pikounda National Park in the Republic of Congo, forest elephants churn the water of a mud hole then use their trunks to spray dirt all over their bodies. They wallow in the muddy water and baby elephants play. The mud not only cools them...
Animalstalesbuzz.com

Those gorgeous herds of wild horses are non-native and destroying the West

To the editor: Manda Kalimian’s opinion piece, “Let wild horses do their part to save the West,” is wildly off base. Wild horses are not in crisis; they are creating a crisis. Most inhabit and destroy one of the West’s most fragile and biologically rich ecosystems, the sagebrush steppe of the basins and intermontane.
Animalsindy100.com

Trophy hunting has no place in South Africa’s new deal for wildlife

Written by Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaign Manager. For many years, South Africa was a role model for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism. But over the last decade, the country has come under the harsh international spotlight because of its inhumane captive lion breeding industry, where lions are bred and raised in captivity for commercial purposes, including canned trophy hunting, cub petting, walking with lion experiences, and trade in lion bones for traditional medicine.
Petskfgo.com

China’s wild elephants head to safety after long trek

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Fourteen wild elephants are heading south towards their protected habitat in southwest China’s Yunnan province following a 1,300-km (807-mile) trek that captured the public’s imagination, provincial officials said late on Monday. Wildlife protection officials told a press briefing the elephants safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan...
PetsBBC

Kenya holds biggest ever animal census

Kenya in east Africa is home to vulnerable and endangered species that include lions, giraffes and the world's only two surviving northern white rhino species. It is also a transit route for migratory whales, dolphins and endangered turtles. The BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi reports from the marine parks and forest reserves...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Poachers, Climate Change Are Endangering Succulents

From elephant tusks and rhino horns to tiger skins and sea turtle shells, Africa is teeming with illegal treasures that heinous hunters hang on walls and sell on black markets. These days, however, there’s a new generation of poachers on the block, and they’re not interested in prized jungle cats or precious pachyderms. Instead of endangered animals, they’re interested in endangered plants. Specifically, endangered succulents—like those that grow in South Africa’s Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, a national park in the country’s northwest corner that is a favorite destination for illegal plant poachers.
AnimalsTennessee Tribune

VIDEO: Threatened Male White Rhino To Lead Zoo Breeding Program

A southern white male rhinoceros, listed as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is now at his new home in a Swiss zoo to breed and continue the species. Twelve-year-old Kimba was born in the Knowsley Safari Park in London and brought to Switzerland on Aug. 5...
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

African Tourism Board told Air France, we love you!

Air France just gave more than a token of hope to the African Travel and Tourism Industry. African Tourism Board is excited to learn about the expansion planned by the french national airline for this winter season. Air France is looking optimistically in expanding its outreach to Africa when the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy