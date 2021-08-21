Cancel
Winning gold at AmeriCup was 'dream come true' for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdia Barnes has a little more sparkle these days, and there’s a reason why: She’s the latest member of her household to win gold in international competition. In June, Barnes served as assistant coach for Team USA as a team made up of college-aged players won the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was a banner summer for Team USA, which also took home gold in women’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics and won the FIBA U19 World Cup. Arizona forward Lauren Ware played on the U19 team.

