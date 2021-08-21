Over 100K Range Rover SUVs Recalled For Cracking Fuel Tanks
Recalls are always due to an issue that can’t be ignored. However, this doesn’t mean that all recalls are as serious as others. For instance, last year Range Rovers had another recall for the rear spoiler coming off. Well, Land Rover is taking the plunge again and recalling more than 111,000 Range Rover Sports for leaking fuel tanks. Needless to say, leaking fuel is a bit more of an immediate issue than a spoiler coming off.www.motorbiscuit.com
