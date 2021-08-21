Cancel
Over 100K Range Rover SUVs Recalled For Cracking Fuel Tanks

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Recalls are always due to an issue that can’t be ignored. However, this doesn’t mean that all recalls are as serious as others. For instance, last year Range Rovers had another recall for the rear spoiler coming off. Well, Land Rover is taking the plunge again and recalling more than 111,000 Range Rover Sports for leaking fuel tanks. Needless to say, leaking fuel is a bit more of an immediate issue than a spoiler coming off.

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

