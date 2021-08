When it comes to the Little League World Series, a 12-year-old from Washington put on a show to remember over the weekend. With his team facing elimination, Eli Jones stepped up to throw the first solo no-hitter since 2015. On the biggest stage possible at his age, Jones delivered perfectly from the mound. And his team won 1-0, as Jones also drove in the only run of the game. Like I said, quite a game. And the first person to congratulate him? The opposing coach.