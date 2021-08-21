Cancel
'You have to be open to a different perspective:' Stratford police program aims to bridge divide between cops and the community

By Ethan Fry, Connecticut Post, Bridgeport
 7 days ago

Aug. 21—STRATFORD — Curtis Eller and James Lofton don't need to change your mind. They just need you to realize what might be inside somebody else's. The two Stratford cops — Eller is a lieutenant and Lofton is a detective sergeant — lead the department's Police Engagement Program, designed to teach officers and civilians alike de-escalation techniques, mutual empathy, and how to recognize and address implicit bias.

