DENMARK, WI- Injuries played a factor in a season opening 38-27 loss for Shawano. The Hawks suffered two key player losses with Seniors Andrew Popp and Elliott Lowney both going down with broken collarbone injuries in the first half. Lowney left the game after scoring the teams first touchdown on an 88-yard run which ended with him being tackled in the end zone. Lowney was one the state’s leading wide receivers last year, and was poised to do it again this year.