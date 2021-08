Ocean animals are some of the most wondrous creatures on the planet as they are frequently inaccessible to humans. That is, at least compared to their land-residing counterparts. Many of these creatures have the ability to freely roam the sea, a place much less accessible for everyday humans. However, one of the ocean’s most graceful inhabitants is manatees. Recently, a Florida lifeguard captured a video of a large herd of the animals swimming along the beach. Check it out.