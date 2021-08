Despite ever-growing calls to release it on streaming, James Bond producers decided to sit the pandemic out. The team, which reportedly can no longer afford another delay, have stuck to their plans to debut No Time To Die exclusively in theaters, with Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 due to launch this October in the US. And yet, in the time fans have been waiting for the new film to arrive, the franchise has undergone a major change, as Amazon now owns the rights, as per their $8.45 billion buyout of MGM.