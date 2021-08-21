DDP Explains Why He Won’t Get The Current COVID-19 Vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Now that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has received full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for those aged 16 and older and is the only coronavirus jab in the U.S. available to teens who are 12-to-15 years old under emergency authorization, parents watching their children flock back to school may be wondering when younger kids will qualify for a shot—and why the process is taking so long. Even if most children are unlikely to get seriously ill from COVID-19, the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19 has been on the rise in the past few months. Plus, children appear to be fertile ground for the Delta variant's spread: They could still carry the virus and pass it on to friends, family, and neighbors who may be unvaccinated, or individuals whose immune response from a vaccine has weakened over time or is less effective against variants like Delta.