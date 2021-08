If you’ve been in the market for a furry feline friend but haven’t had much luck, you’re not alone. Bringing a cat home warrants some big questions: Do I have the space? Can I afford the inevitable vet bills? Will Pumpkin get along with Larry the Lizard? Those are all factors to consider. While the process can be stressful, Filter King is helping us narrow down the options. The company polled people across the country to find out the most popular cat breeds in the U.S. Below, check out which cat breeds cracked the top five and why people love them so much.