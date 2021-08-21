Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from unbiased NFL model that called Smith-Schuster’s disappointing year

Fantasy football managers tend to love the annual depth at wide receiver, but sometimes they also take it a bit for granted in drafts. Few debate the fact that running back is a bit of a problematic mess, with few stable choices year after year, and then at receiver we know whom we trust and lean heavily on them. Some believe a tiered system exists mainly for running backs. Not so! If one believes the next five wide receivers in the rankings are similar, then it is precisely why one ignores the position for a bit longer.