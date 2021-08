COLUMBUS (WJW) — Police are searching for a man and woman suspected of stealing a puppy from a Columbus business on Wednesday. Around 5:30 p.m., the two suspects arrived at Petland Hilliard on Nike Station Way, police said, and inquired about a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that was for sale at the store. The puppy was brought out to look at, and the pair reportedly walked out with the animal.