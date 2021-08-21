Cancel
Here’s Why Mike Richards is Stepping Down as the Co-Host of ‘Jeopardy!’

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout any obvious bias, if people are going to be held accountable for things they’ve said in the past, then it might be that Hollywood and many other locations throughout the world need to empty out quickly and quietly or be reminded that a double standard does exist when calling someone out for something they did or said years before. The reason for bringing this up is that the newly-announced co-host of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards, is apparently stepping down from his hosting duties after it was established that he said something sexist and controversial during a podcast…years ago. The fact that he did say such things in a podcast some time ago is impossible to deny, but the other fact, that he’s likely moved on and even feels sorry for these comments, doesn’t appear to be taken into consideration at all. The double standard exists since there are many upon many people in Hollywood that have said and done things that could be brought back to haunt them and yet some of those that are seeing fit to condemn Richards are likely those that wouldn’t appreciate having the spotlight focused on them.

