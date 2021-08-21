Thalissa Teixeira has the kind of talent that most people don’t get to see very often. For that reason, those who have seen her work tend to feel that she doesn’t get nearly as much credit as she deserves. However, she’s been working hard to change that. The talented actress has been laying a strong foundation for a successful career in the TV industry and she’s made lots of progress. She has had a handful of significant TV roles and she earns a little more attention with each one. In just a few years, there’s a good chance that her name and face will be much more recognizable across the globe. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thalissa Teixeira.