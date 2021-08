Gov. Ralph Northam will require all of Virginia’s public school children to wear a facemask. Today, a new order from the state’s health department will force children in school divisions like Fauquier and King Goerge counties, which ruled masks optional, to wear facemasks. The governor says his order reinforces a law passed in March that requires schools only provide in-person classes for students to the best of their abilities but to follow guidance from the CDC, superseding all local and state health organizations.