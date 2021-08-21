Cancel
Port Jefferson, NY

Hurricane Henri

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Port Jefferson is prepared for Hurricane Henri. Village staff are in position to protect our village streets and assets. We expect coastal storm surges, flooding, high tides, strong winds and rain throughout the day starting early Sunday morning. The Village requests that all residents do not come out unless it is an emergency. All Village facilities will be closed. Please power up all devices and have adequate household supplies in the event of a power outage. For emergencies, call 911. For local issues, call 631-774-0066. To report an outage, contact PSEG at 800-490-0075 or text OUT to PSEGLI (773454). Stay safe.

