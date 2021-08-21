Cancel
New York City, NY

WNY's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up Slightly from Previous Week

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern New York's COVID-19 positivity rate is up slightly from last week, as the Delta variant continues to be present across the state. The latest figures from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office show the region's seven-day average at 3.36% as of Friday. That's up from 3.22% on August 13th; however, that figure is the third lowest in the state behind New York City (2.55%) and the Southern Tier (3.17%). The statewide seven-day average has been slowly trending downwards and is currently 3.12%. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's seven-day average infection rate increased by four-tenths of a percent on Friday and is now 5.1%, which remains the highest of the five counties in Western New York.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

