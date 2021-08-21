WNY's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up Slightly from Previous Week

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate is up slightly from last week, as the Delta variant continues to be present across the state. The latest figures from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office show the region's seven-day average at 3.36% as of Friday. That's up from 3.22% on August 13th; however, that figure is the third lowest in the state behind New York City (2.55%) and the Southern Tier (3.17%). The statewide seven-day average has been slowly trending downwards and is currently 3.12%. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County's seven-day average infection rate increased by four-tenths of a percent on Friday and is now 5.1%, which remains the highest of the five counties in Western New York.