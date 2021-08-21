Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London County, CT

17-year-old charged with sexual assault of child

The Day
 7 days ago

Griswold — State police have charged a 17-year-old with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Jewett City. State police charged the teen with aggravated sexual assault of a victim under age 13, illegal sexual contact with a child under age 16, first-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree strangulation. Police said he was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant Wednesday and taken to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jewett City, CT
City
Montville, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
County
New London County, CT
City
Griswold, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Backus Hospital#Troop E#The Connecticut Alliance#End Sexual Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy