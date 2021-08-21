17-year-old charged with sexual assault of child
Griswold — State police have charged a 17-year-old with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Jewett City. State police charged the teen with aggravated sexual assault of a victim under age 13, illegal sexual contact with a child under age 16, first-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree strangulation. Police said he was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant Wednesday and taken to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.www.theday.com
