Rouge Planet Games' massive new update for PlanetSide 2, Integration, is now live on PlayStation 4. The update itself sees overhauls to its Nanite Systems Operatives faction. The update itself sees two new vehicles added, as well as UI update, new directive trees, weapons and more. Additionally, the NSO faction itself is now free-to-play for all players, moving it out of Daybreak All Access exclusivity. The Nanite Systems Operatives faction is assigned to fight for the faction in game with the fewest amount of players online, and now all players will be able to take advantage of this, regardless of Daybreak All Access...erm...access.